CONSIDER THIS: the Dragons are Coming

By John Ware, General Manager
This Saturday Dragons will take over the lake! Dragon Boats to be specific. This annual event draws a crowd to the lakefront for a family-friendly event that’s fun for participants and bystanders alike.

Some teams take the competition very seriously and put hours of practice into defending their title, or trying for an upset victory. Others, like KPLC’s team, seem to be happy just to make it out of the boat without taking a dip in the lake!

There are some things KPLC excels at, team rowing doesn’t seem to be one of them. But we can be entertaining to watch, and we certainly enjoy ourselves. The Dragon Boat races are a unique event for our area, and one that showcases our renovated lakefront.

Coming together as a community is always a good thing. As a benefit for the Children’s Miracle Network, it’s also a great way to support a wonderful organization. We hope you’ll join us this Saturday to cheer on your favorite team, even if it’s not the KPLC team.

