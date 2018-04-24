Kevin Daigle trial stayed by state high court

The Louisiana Supreme Court has stayed the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle.

Daigle was to go to trial on April 30. He has a hearing before the Supreme Court on May 1. Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of State Trooper Steven Vincent during a traffic stop in 2015. The state is seeking the death penalty.

Assistant Calcasieu District Attorney Rick Bryant said the Supreme Court stayed the case on its own motion. Bryant said the Supreme Court has not said whether it stayed the proceedings because of the May 1 hearing.

The decision follows the Third Circuit's decision Monday to also put the case on hold, while it considers seven defense motions.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.