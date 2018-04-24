Witness describes dangerous situation in Prien Lake Park

A Kinder man has been arrested and taken to the hospital after driving through Prien Lake Park and leaving his vehicle in a ditch.

Lake Charles Police say they received a call around 8:13 a.m. about a man driving a vehicle on the walking track at Prien Lake Park.

One witness, Cherie Trahan, said the man was driving erratically, driving onto the sidewalks at the park before crossing the bridge over the bayou and crashing the vehicle.

"We were very concerned about the people who were walking because he went onto the grass and there were people walking with headphones on, some were not even aware he was behind them, and then there were some people with strollers with their babies out here," said Trahan.

Investigators say witnesses observed the vehicle leave the roadway and crash the 2000 Lincoln Town Car into a nearby ditch in the 3000 block of Henderson Bayou. Henderson Bayou Road runs along the south side of Prien Lake Park. After running into the ditch, the man then ran into the woods nearby.

LCPD handled the vehicle crash while other officers from Lake Charles Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies checked the area for the man.

About two hours after the initial call, LCPD says Deputies located the man in the 4200 block of Locke Lane.

Cory Humphries, 35, of Kinder, was arrested by CPSO on narcotics related charges and outstanding warrants.

Humphries was then brought to a local hospital to be checked due to his speech patterns, according to police.

Lake Charles Police will be filling charges of Careless Operation, Hit and Run and Driving under Suspension.

