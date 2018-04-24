CITGO announces Black Heritage Festival scholarship awards

CITGO has announced the names of four high school seniors awarded scholarships in recognition of their hard work.

The announcement follows Black History month and in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival.

This year’s scholarship recipients each received a share of $2,500 to be used towards their college education:

Tyler Simien, Barbe High School, $500

Essence Means, Washington Marion High School $500

Xavior Illes, Westlake High School, $500

Biranda Gills, Sulphur High School $1,000

The Black Heritage Festival scholarships are an annual endowment provided by CITGO and selected recipients are chosen based on merit from a variety of applicants judged by the Black Heritage Festival Scholarship Committee.

CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said CITGO is proud to support local students in achieving their dreams. “We know that these CITGO scholarships will support these bright students in reaching their goals in future academic and professional careers,” Dunn said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.