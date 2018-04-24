Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 22, 2018

Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center:

Damien Lamarr Hilliard, 33, Lake Charles: Tail lamps, possession of synthetic marijuana, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen. Bond: $1,500.

Jordan Dale Holloway, 34, Iowa: Hit-and-run driving.

Michael Wayne Wilson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Jorge Francisco Castillo, 46, Pasadena, TX: Operating while intoxicated, operating while license is suspended, careless operation.

Lynnette Louise Manuel, 37, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Jaimori Jacobe Johnson, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.

Arthur Neal Broussard, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon Scott Collins, 32, Ragley: Out-of-state detainer.

Bobby Joe Reed, 43, Welsh: Out-of-state detainer.

Corey John Turner, 42, New Iberia: Monetary instrument abuse.

Brian Keith Robinson, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $7,500.

Cameisha Michelle Booker, 21, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Jeffery Scott Cooley, 55, Dequincy: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Bobby Brian Harper, 39, Meridan, MS: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation.

Douglas Ray Spell, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

