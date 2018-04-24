Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 22, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 22, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center:

Damien Lamarr Hilliard, 33, Lake Charles: Tail lamps, possession of synthetic marijuana, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen. Bond: $1,500.

Jordan Dale Holloway, 34, Iowa: Hit-and-run driving.

Michael Wayne Wilson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Jorge Francisco Castillo, 46, Pasadena, TX: Operating while intoxicated, operating while license is suspended, careless operation.

Lynnette Louise Manuel, 37, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Jaimori Jacobe Johnson, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.

Arthur Neal Broussard, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon Scott Collins, 32, Ragley: Out-of-state detainer.

Bobby Joe Reed, 43, Welsh: Out-of-state detainer.

Corey John Turner, 42, New Iberia: Monetary instrument abuse.

Brian Keith Robinson, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $7,500.

Cameisha Michelle Booker, 21, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Jeffery Scott Cooley, 55, Dequincy: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Bobby Brian Harper, 39, Meridan, MS: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation.

Douglas Ray Spell, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly