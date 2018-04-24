Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 21, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 21, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Megan Michaela Alfred, 24, Baytown, TX: Stopping, starting or parking prohibited in specified places; possession of drugs; possession, sale, or distribution of a drug without a prescription.

Nancy Elizabeth Prater, 44, Lake Charles: Bicycles front lamps and rear lamps, possession of drugs, probation detainer.

Cullen Drake Doucet, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Michelle Denise Guillory Carter, 40, Dequincy: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Mario A. Gomez, 33, Kenner: Direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.

Dwayne Ernest Willis, Sr., 29, Lake Charles: Stalking, criminal trespass, domestic abuse aggravated assault, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of weapons.

Forrest Cecil Coker, II, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Jermaine Jones, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $2,000.

Hayden Kurice Tiedeman, 23, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; probation violation; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce, or manufacture; possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia.

Catlin Carl Richard, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, home invasion.

Danny Carrier, 54, Lake Charles: Theft.

Jesse Wayne Majors, 24, Sulphur: Reckless operation, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Ivo Kareem Richardson, 43, Humble, TX: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapons by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Andy Lee Spell, 31, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Janae Lashae Ann Simien, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Steven Sean Willis, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kina Faye Beaudeaux, 27, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, theft, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Sadie Lynn Hoffpauir, 30, Vinton: Theft, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Collin James Schultz, 30, Vinton: Theft, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, hit-and-run driving, theft.

Meredith Michelle Deters, 30, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Atyjai Jaion Javonte McDowell, 18, Iowa: Dating partner abuse; possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce, drug paraphernalia.

