Lake Charles NAACP hosts forum on Calcasieu Parish schools

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools? 

That was the question those in the community wanted to find out at Monday night's NAACP forum. 

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus broke down these three topics-- school accountability, current initiatives, and continuing challenges--  first before questions were asked. 

Everything from retaining more certified teachers, to bond issues, and even questions on safety was asked. 

But while every concern couldn't be answered, overall Bruchhaus thought Monday night's forum went well. 

" We always appreciate the opportunity to communicate the things we're doing, and initiatives we're taking in the school system to help students and to grow our schools," he said. 

Some in attendance understood some of the issues Bruchhaus addressed.

"I see that they do have a focus for the schools, and it's really still all about the students," said Leisha Collins. "They want the best for our students." 

While others see the conversation as a move in the right direction. 

"It's a start," said Glenn Lemonia. "Anytime you're bringing people together for the betterment of the children, you have to start somewhere." 

Communication was an issue for some, but they believe if that can be worked out, children will be able to grow in our school system.

"Hopefully in the future when you're asking someone for their input, you'll give them a chance or give their voice and opportunity to be heard, and that's what all this is about," said Lemonia. "It's about improving our communication amongst us as adults and teachers and educators of what we bring to the children. "

 Both Bruchhaus and local NAACP leaders said they plan to go over everything said during the forum so there can be room for improvement. 

