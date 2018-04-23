LaGrange sends two football players to the next level

The Gators football team sends two football players to the next level.
Offensive lineman Eric Rene accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Pokes as he transitions to the defensive side of the ball. He says he can't imagine playing anywhere else.
Offensive lineman Reginald Weldon is returning home to Texas to play for Texas Wesleyan. Weldon says that continuing his education is what is most important to him.
