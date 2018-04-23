McNeese men's basketball coach, Heath Schroyer introduces 2018-19 staff

LAKE CHARLES – New McNeese men’s basketball head coach Heath Schroyer introduced his 2018-19 basketball staff to the media, including the final piece to the puzzle with the hiring of Jalen Courtney to complete his coaching staff.



Courtney comes to McNeese after spending the last three years on staff at Mississippi State where he served as a graduate assistant and also as the team’s video coordinator.



The Jackson, Mississippi native signed to play basketball at LSU out of high school where he played three seasons and appearing in 61 games. He finished out his playing career at Morehead State but was limited in action due to multiple knee injuries. He earned his undergraduate degree in communications in 2015.



“Jalen’s name will be familiar with people here in Louisiana, having played for LSU for three seasons,” said Schroyer. “He has great ties to the Mississippi and Louisiana area. He’s someone we needed to bring in to really put a net around Louisiana, Mississippi and the panhandle of Florida, and I think we were able to do that.”



A McDonald’s All-American at Provine High School, he averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds en route to garnering all-state and all-metro accolades and was tabbed the Mississippi High School Athletics Association Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He also led his Rams’ team to two 5A state titles and two runner-up finishes.



“Coach Schroyer’s vision (of the program) really drew me in,” said Courtney about coming to McNeese. “He talked about his vision for McNeese and making it a powerhouse, and I believe it.



“Lake Charles is unbelievable. It’s truly unbelievable. I think any kid would die to be in a place like this. I know I would. This is also a chance for me to get back to Louisiana. This is home for me.”



Schroyer has previously announced the additions of John Aiken, Mike Dubose and Kyle Drennan to his staff.



“My goal was to have the best staff in the Southland Conference,” said Schroyer. “And in my opinion, there’s no better staff. I couldn’t be happier with how it all worked out.



“I feel comfortable walking in every day knowing these guys are behind me and with me. I look forward to building a championship culture and championship program with these guys.”

