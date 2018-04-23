FEMA’s temporary housing program extended for 2016 flood victims

The request by Gov. John Bel Edwards to extend the temporary housing program for victims of the 2016 floods was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The program now runs through Aug. 15, 2018.

Edwards requested homeowners be given additional time to get their homes back in order and asked the low rent remain. FEMA granted the extension, but will impose incremental rent increases on the Mobile Housing Units (MHUs). The governor plans to appeal those rent increases

“While the number of people living in MHU’s continues to decline, many of our citizens still need support from this program,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We are pleased FEMA has extended the program until August. This will give our families more time to complete repairs as the tremendous flood recovery process moves forward. We also understand that the incremental rent increases could prove to be a hardship for many families, which is why we will continue working with those families and FEMA to find affordable long-term housing solutions.”

Here are the latest MHU numbers provided by FEMA in mid-April, provided by the Governor's Office:

Move Outs More than 3,500 households—about 82 percent of those who received FEMA-provided mobile homes—have recovered and returned home or found other permanent housing. FEMA has created a special section on its website to help occupants return home at fema.gov/disaster/4277 under the “Resources for FEMA Housing Occupants” section.

Current MHU Statistics As of April 17, 999 households remain in FEMA-provided mobile homes. Statewide, there are 1,048 MHUs as some households have more than one unit. This amount includes the parishes with the most MHU recipients: Ascension Parish: 103 East Baton Rouge Parish: 430 Livingston Parish: 223

MHU Background Information Overall, FEMA provided mobile homes to about 4,500 households across 16 parishes. FEMA customized mobile home installations for each household. Measures included outfitting units for those with access and functional needs, transporting units, connecting utilities and securing units to maximize safety. Serving a population of about 12,000 survivors, FEMA hauled and installed enough units to create the equivalent of a small city. The first household moved into a mobile home on Aug. 24, 2016—less than two weeks after the presidential disaster declaration.



Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.