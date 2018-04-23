Farmers markets around Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Farmers markets around Southwest Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Eating fruits and vegetables is good for you, especially when they're locally grown.

Here's are some local farmer's markets where you can buy your fruits and veggies:

CHARLESTOWN FARMERS MARKET - Every Saturday behind 1911 Historic City Hall in downtown Lake Charles from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can purchase Louisiana grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, and plants. 

CASH AND CARRY FARMERS MARKET - Every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cash and Carry building, 801 Enterprise Blvd, go check out fresh bread, bagels, fresh and frozen prepped meals, local honey, cut flowers and loads of fresh greens. The market is also open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Prien Lake Park.

SULPHUR FARMERS MARKET & SWAP - Check out this market on the second Saturday of every month form 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 340 West Cal Blvd.

'BLUFF FARMERS MARKET & SWAP - You can find seasonal produce, jellies, jams, quail eggs and handmade items. You can also find live chickens, rabbits and ducks. This market is open on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 181 Hwy. 171 in Lake Charles.

MCONATHY FARMERS MARKET - Open seven days a week at 206 N. Washington Street in DeRidder. For more information about permits or hours, call 462-8900.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET IN JENNINGS - Open every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If you would like your farmers market included in this list, email newmedia@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly