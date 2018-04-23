Farmers markets around Southwest Louisiana

Eating fruits and vegetables is good for you, especially when they're locally grown.

Here's are some local farmer's markets where you can buy your fruits and veggies:

CHARLESTOWN FARMERS MARKET - Every Saturday behind 1911 Historic City Hall in downtown Lake Charles from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can purchase Louisiana grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, gumbo, canned goods, baked goods, and plants.

CASH AND CARRY FARMERS MARKET - Every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cash and Carry building, 801 Enterprise Blvd, go check out fresh bread, bagels, fresh and frozen prepped meals, local honey, cut flowers and loads of fresh greens. The market is also open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Prien Lake Park.

SULPHUR FARMERS MARKET & SWAP - Check out this market on the second Saturday of every month form 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 340 West Cal Blvd.

'BLUFF FARMERS MARKET & SWAP - You can find seasonal produce, jellies, jams, quail eggs and handmade items. You can also find live chickens, rabbits and ducks. This market is open on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot, 181 Hwy. 171 in Lake Charles.

MCONATHY FARMERS MARKET - Open seven days a week at 206 N. Washington Street in DeRidder. For more information about permits or hours, call 462-8900.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET IN JENNINGS - Open every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If you would like your farmers market included in this list, email newmedia@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.