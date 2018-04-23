High school band performs at Carnegie Hall

Performing in New York is a dream of many bands, and something most won’t ever get to do.

Well one high school band in Calcasieu Parish just received the honor.

The Washington Marion Concert Band not only got to play in front of a live audience at Carnegie Hall, they won three awards.

They received most outstanding band group and won first place in their division.

Band director, Tamekia Holliday, says the moment wasn’t too big for the kids, but admits she was a little anxious before the performance.

“Nervous because it was a lot of money, and a lot of kids have never been that far, so I just wanted to make sure they got an experience they’d never forget," Holliday said. "It was phenomenal. We got into the hall and we sounded like an orchestra, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, it’s just never forgettable. You won’t ever forget it.”

The Washington Marion Band has fifteen seniors signing to play in a band on the collegiate level for next year.

