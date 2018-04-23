Sulphur tiny princesses model for photographers' portfolios

Some lucky Sulphur girls and a few boys got a chance to dress up as their favorite princes and princesses.

Photographers at Secret Garden partnered with Lori Blumenstock, a Memphis designer, to design the perfect dresses and costumes for the shoot. The photos were taken to help build some of the photographer's portfolios.

Blumenstock says that she saw the joy on the children's faces. "It's every little girl's dream to dress up like her favorite princess", says Blumenstock.

The hardest part was trying to get the children out of the designs.

