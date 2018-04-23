Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 20, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 20, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jason Andrew Picard, 40, Westlake: Turning movements and required signals, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice, required positions and method of turning at intersection, illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $4,500.

Lee James Gibbs, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Willie Ray Reese, Jr., 43, Hayes: Battery of a dating partner, possession of drugs. Bond: $5,000.

Chasity Brooke Landry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs. Bond: $4,500.

James Deantoine Jackson, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,500.

Chad Alen Dodson, 38, Lake Charles: Theft, attempted simple robbery, issuing worthless checks.

David Paul Gremillion, 37, Dequincy: Cruelty to animals. Bond: $3,000.

Cameron Fitzpatrick Hall, 48, Gulfport, MS: Monetary instrument abuse, instate detainer, out-of-state detainer.

Tina Lyn Bacon, 52, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, theft, violations of registration provisions, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Joseph Lee Smith, IV, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs.

Jeremy Cade Pate, 18, Gillis: Instate detainer.

Felton James Sonnier, 43, Lake Charles: Simple robbery, aggravated assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle.

Disha Deshawn Hayes, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

Larry Jackson, Jr., 49, Pearland, TX: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce, or manufacture; possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.

Petula Laquel Flowers, 45, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Nelson Jerome Toney, Sr., 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer by refusal to ID, possession of drugs.

Xavier Roneal Brignac, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Devin Gerard Randall, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Justin Wayne Farrington, 30, Nacogdoches, TX: Driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.

Janae Jean Lafleur, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

