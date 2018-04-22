LHSAA releases 2018 baseball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The LHSAA has released its 2018 baseball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball State Tournament will be held at McMurry Park in Sulphur, May 9-12, 2018.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups below.

Class 5A

(29) Walker at (4) Barbe

(27) Airline at (6) Sulphur

(31) Ouachita Parish at (2) Sam Houston

Click here for full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A

(20) Leesville at (13) Riverdale

(30) Plaquemine at (3) DeRidder

Click here for full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A

(17) Westlake at (16) Pine Prairie

(20) St. James at (13) Jennings

(30) Abbeville at (Iota)

(27) Port Barre at (6) South Beauregard

(23) Mamou at (10) Iowa

Click here for full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A

(32) East Feliciana at (1) Kinder

(25) Rapides at (8) Vinton

(21) South Plaquemines at (12) Lake Arthur

(29) Oakdale at (4) DeQuincy

(30) Franklin at (3) Welsh

(19) North Caddo at (14) Rosepine

Click here for full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A

(20) South Cameron at (13) Centerville

(22) Lincoln Preparatory School at (11) Merryville

(7) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

(2) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*

Click here for full Class 1A bracket.

Class B

(17) Florien at (16) Bell City

(25) Lacassine at (8) Converse

(3) Pitkin - *First Round Bye*

(22) Stanley at (11) Fairview

(6) Hicks - *First Round Bye*

(2) Elizabeth - *First Round Bye*

Click here for full Class B bracket.

Class C

(17) Singer at (16) Plainview

(5) Starks - *First Round Bye*

(8) Hackberry - *First Round Bye*

(6) Reeves - *First Round Bye*

(10) Evans - *First Round Bye*

Click here for full Class C bracket.

Division I

No local teams.

Click here for full DI bracket.

Division II

(10) Archbishop Hanna at (7) St. Louis

Click here for full DII bracket.

Division III

No local teams.

Click here for full DIII bracket.

Division IV

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

