Lake Charles to offer "Stop the Bleed" training

"Stop the Bleed" is a program to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

Medical professionals and law enforcement gathered at the Office of Emergency Management today for "Stop the Bleed" campaign. The campaign was launched in 2015 and it's a national campaign and a call to action for everyone to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in an emergency situation before professional help arrives.

According to a recent study by the National Academics of Science, trauma is the leading cause of death for Americans under 46 years old.

"A lot of people think that only medical people should put on a tourniquet, but we know from past experiences that these are simple techniques that anyone can do." says Mark Marque, owner and medical director of Lake Charles Urgent Care. "So that's part of the initiative is educating the public that they can actually take action to prevent a death."

No matter how fast medical professionals respond, bystanders are first on the scene. That's why 75 medical professionals, law enforcement officials, and first responders met Sunday afternoon. They went over teaching techniques to help the average citizen learn how to respond in emergency situations.

"That's part of the initiative, is educating the public on A: how to recognize a life-threatening bleed and B: to full empower them to either assist with the first responders, but more importantly during that time period between when an accident occurs and when first responders arrive on the scene that they can actually take action to prevent a death." says Marque.

Civilian training has proven to be life-saving from the Boston Marathon bombing and the Las Vegas shooting. Now those in the seminar can teach anyone the techniques to help in a life or death situation.

"Most people right now, mass shootings come to mind, you know, Las Vegas. A lot of ordinary citizens saved lives there." says Marque. "But, you know, accidents are one of the number one causes of death in the United States, so it could be a car accident, household accident, hunting accidents, you know, any number of accidents that can cause a fatality where these techniques can be used."

Techniques which can also be used during the fast-approaching hurricane season.

"Yeah absolutely, I mean, any flying object that can impale your body can cause life threatening injuries, so yeah, during hurricane season, I can absolutely see where this training can be used."

The first Lake Charles community training is scheduled for Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The training is free and up to 100 can register for the course.

To register for the training, email Angela Jouett or call 337-721-4024. For more information on the "Stop the Bleed" program, visit their website.

