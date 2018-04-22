Lake Charles to offer "Stop the Bleed" training - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles to offer "Stop the Bleed" training

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
"Stop the Bleed" is a program to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. (Source: City of Lake Charles) "Stop the Bleed" is a program to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Medical professionals and law enforcement gathered at the Office of Emergency Management today for "Stop the Bleed" campaign. The campaign was launched in 2015 and it's a national campaign and a call to action for everyone to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in an emergency situation before professional help arrives.

According to a recent study by the National Academics of Science, trauma is the leading cause of death for Americans under 46 years old.

"A lot of people think that only medical people should put on a tourniquet, but we know from past experiences that these are simple techniques that anyone can do." says Mark Marque, owner and medical director of Lake Charles Urgent Care. "So that's part of the initiative is educating the public that they can actually take action to prevent a death."

No matter how fast medical professionals respond, bystanders are first on the scene. That's why 75 medical professionals, law enforcement officials, and first responders met Sunday afternoon. They went over teaching techniques to help the average citizen learn how to respond in emergency situations.

"That's part of the initiative, is educating the public on A: how to recognize a life-threatening bleed and B: to full empower them to either assist with the first responders, but more importantly during that time period between when an accident occurs and when first responders arrive on the scene that they can actually take action to prevent a death." says Marque.

Civilian training has proven to be life-saving from the Boston Marathon bombing and the Las Vegas shooting. Now those in the seminar can teach anyone the techniques to help in a life or death situation. 

"Most people right now, mass shootings come to mind, you know, Las Vegas. A lot of ordinary citizens saved lives there." says Marque. "But, you know, accidents are one of the number one causes of death in the United States, so it could be a car accident, household accident, hunting accidents, you know, any number of accidents that can cause a fatality where these techniques can be used."

Techniques which can also be used during the fast-approaching hurricane season.

"Yeah absolutely, I mean, any flying object that can impale your body can cause life threatening injuries, so yeah, during hurricane season, I can absolutely see where this training can be used."

The first Lake Charles community training is scheduled for Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The training is free and up to 100 can register for the course.

To register for the training, email Angela Jouett or call 337-721-4024. For more information on the "Stop the Bleed" program, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly