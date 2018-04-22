F.K. White Middle School hopes to grow opportunities with teachi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

F.K. White Middle School hopes to grow opportunities with teaching garden

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

F.K. White Middle School in Lake Charles is hoping to grow new opportunities with their new teaching garden that started with just a seed of an idea.

"One of our science teachers Amanda LaBove has this idea with John O'Donnell who works for Healthier Southwest Louisiana," said Jessica Woolmington, an art teacher at the school. "He approached me and then Amanda as well and said, 'Hey, we need to do this. We should've started this yesterday, so let's get on it,' and we did and welcome to our world now."

With a little help from the community, the project began to grow.

"It started off to where it was going to be a very small garden," said Amanda LaBove, 7th-grade science teacher. "We brought in John O'Donnell and we talked to him and he started bringing sponsors in and we got hooked up with the Junior League. All of a sudden our small little garden turned into this."

"The provisional class of the Junior League has made this completely possible because we asked for a couple things and then lo and behold, take a look behind me," said Woolmington. "They have come together and helped us out a lot, donating all this stuff with Stines and all that, so we cannot thank them enough for making this happen."

The students are proud of their garden and are already seeing the fruits of their labor.

"We've taken students that might have behavior problems in other areas and they've come out and they're seeing 'Okay, I'm making an impact with this ' and they're super proud of it," said LaBove.

F.K. White will use the garden as an outdoor classroom for all subjects.

"English teachers can bring their kids out here to get inspiration to write, science teachers can definitely use it because this is all science," said LaBove.

The school is looking to give back to the community with the garden by giving food to students with limited resources at home. They also plan to talk to organizations that work with the homeless.

"The Junior League can't fully take credit," said Marwa Vicknair, co-chair of the Junior League's F.K. White garden project. "We had a lot of great donations from local businesses. Lake Charles is amazing and when someone is in need the community comes together."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly