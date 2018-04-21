Cowgirls sweep series with Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas— McNeese softball came out aggressive at the plate and on the base paths to defeat Lamar 10-6 in the final game of the series to complete the sweep here Saturday to improve to 33-16 overall and 15-6 in the SLC. The loss drops Lamar to 24-24 overall and 9-12 in the SLC.



The Cowgirls picked up 14 hits in the game, the second most in a game this season. A total of 10 Cowgirls picked up at least one hit in the game with Justyce McClain leading the way with three. Erika Piancastelli and Carleigh Chaumont both had two apiece.



Amber Coons improved to 6-2 on the year with the win after giving up one unearned run on six hits in four innings of relief.



McNeese took an early 3-0 lead on three hits and took advantage of two Lamar errors in the first inning. McClain led the game off with a bunt single then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. A single by Erika Piancastelli put runners on the corners. A Morgan Catron single scored McClain and a ground out by Alexandria Saldivar scored Piancastelli. Catron took advantage of a throwing error when the Cardinals tried to throw her out at third but the ball landed in left field, allowing Catron to score.



In the second inning, the Cowgirls continued stay aggressive at the plate and took a 4-0 lead on a RBI single up the middle by Piancastelli that scored Tayler Strother. Strother reached base on a one out walk.



McNeese extended its lead to 6-0 in the third inning with two more runs, both coming off two Lamar errors that allowed Aubree Turbeville and Carleigh Chaumont to cross the plate.



The Cardinals cut the Cowgirl lead to 6-5 with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning. Lamar led the inning off with back-to-back singles before a two RBI double to center by Shelby Henderson and a two RBI single by Taylor Davis brought the Cardinals to within one run.



Coons got out of a jam in the fourth when Lamar had the potential tying and go ahead run on first and second with no outs. Coons got the Cowgirls back in the dugout by getting three straight fly outs to end the threat.



A sacrifice fly by Tayler Strother in the fifth inning scored Taylor Edwards for a 7-5 McNeese lead. Edwards led the inning off with a single to left field.



For the second straight inning, Coons held Lamar at bay by keeping the tying and go ahead run on the bases in the fifth. Coons got the first two batters to fly out before giving up a single and a double to put runners on first and third. Coons got Savana Guidry to ground out to third to end the inning.



Lamar moved to within one run again in the sixth by scoring a run on an error to cut the lead to 7-6 but the Cowgirls responded with three runs in the seventh for a 10-6 lead.



A pinch hit RBI double by Brenique Wright and a pinch hit single to left by Megan Holmes scored pinch runners Toni Perrin and Shelbi Strickland for a 9-6 lead. A single to center by McClain scored Strother for the 10-6 lead.

