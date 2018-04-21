Race across the lake: sixth annual Dragon Boat Race coming to Lake Charles

The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation will host their sixth annual Dragon Boat Races at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall.

The event benefits Children's Miracle Network.

In this year’s race, up to 30 teams will race across the lake, competing to be the 2018 Dragon Boat Race winning team. Each team consists of 20 members who paddle a 41-foot vessel to the beat of their team drummer.

In our 30-minute special report Race Across the Lake: 2018 Dragon Boat Race Special, we show you how some teams prepare, introduce you to the team to beat, and look at the history of the race.

The public is invited to watch the races. There will be food and drink vendors, music, karaoke, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information about the race or volunteering opportunities, visit their website or call (337) 430-5353.

