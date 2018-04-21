Southwest Louisiana sends nine to LHSAA Softball State Tournament in Sulphur

The LHSAA Softball State Tournament is set to begin Thursday in Sulphur as eight teams from all nine classes and divisions will play for the right to play for a state title.

As usual, Southwest Louisiana is sending multiple teams with the hopes of bringing home a title to the area for the first time since Hackberry won the Class C title in 2016. Our coverage area has a representative in every class.

In Class 5A, Sam Houston had to rally past Ponchatoula by scoring two runs in the seventh inning to win. The third-seeded Lady Broncos advanced to face No. 6 Airline, Friday at 5:00 P.M.

In Class 4A, DeRidder is our lone team as the Lady Dragons return to Sulphur after downing Cecilia. No. 3 DeRidder will take on No. 6 Belle Chasse, Friday at noon.

Westlake pulled off an upset over defending champion North Vermilion to punch its ticket back to the state tourney. The Lady Rams are the 13th seed and will take on No. 5 Caldwell on Friday at 2:30 P.M.

In Class 2A, Kinder and Rosepine dominated the competition and will meet again in Sulphur for the second straight season. The Lady Eagles beat Kinder in 2017. No. 7 Rosepine will face No. 2 Kinder on Friday at 5:00 P.M.

Southwest Louisiana has a pair of Class 1A teams in the state tournament. Oberlin downed Gueydan and will face the winner of Oak Grove and West St. John. This is the first trip to Sulphur for Oberlin since 2010. The eighth-seeded Lady Tigers will take on the one or 17 seed Friday at noon. South Cameron also returns to Sulphur after a win over Haynesville. The Lady Tarpons are the sixth seed and will face No. 3 Delta Charter, Friday at noon.

Fairview is our lone Class B school left alive. The Lady Panthers outscored Monterey to get back to the state tourney for the first time since 2014. No. 7 Fairview and No. 2 Florien will clash at 2:30 P.M. on Friday.

Finally, our last coverage team to make the tourney is the No.1 seed, Evans. The Lady Eagles run-ruled Reeves to get back to Sulphur for the first time since 1998. Top-seeded Evans will face No. 9 Summerfield on Thursday at 5:00 P.M.

