Sports Person of the Week - Sarah Jurakova

"Sarah is someone who really brings the team up,” Helena Besovic said. “She works very hard, very dedicated."



Sarah Jurakova is having a remarkable season. The senior finished 11-0 in conference play and helped lead her team to a Southland conference championship after a sweep over Nicholls, for the first time in program history.



"It was really amazing because it was my last match ever at home, it was my senior day,” Sarah Jurakova said. “The whole situation was just emotional, it was the last home game and we won conference. It was great"



"She's been a really good leader for the team, being a senior,” Helena Besovic said. “I know outside of the tennis court they trust her, and they go to her. She's like a big sister to the younger ones."



The Slovakia native has been playing alongside her doubles partner, Hannah Brett for two years now. Someone who's been nothing but supportive of her success on the court.



"She's a great doubles partner, she's a great best friend and a great teammate,” Hannah Brett added. “We have so much trust in each other when we play together. Her season has been amazing so far, she's doing a great job."



The girls take the court again in Beaumont this weekend as the top seed in the Southland Conference tournament, where Jurakova plans to keep THEIR success rolling.



"I know that these matches are the last matches I will ever play,” Jurakova said. “That's my mindset. That I can just do it."

