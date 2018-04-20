WATCH LIVE: Former first lady Barbara Bush laid to rest

The funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush is being held at 11 a.m. today in Houston, Texas.

Expected guests include former president Bill and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former president Barack and Mrs. Barack Obama and First Lady Melania Trump. Around 1,500 are expected to attend.

After the funeral, a motorcade expected to include 50 emergency vehicles will leave Houston and head to the Bush Library in College Station.

Click HERE to watch the livestream of the service.

