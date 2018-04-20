Gridlock in Lake Charles: School board says school buses may be delayed

Traffic is at a near standstill throughout Lake Charles. (Source: Google Maps)

With traffic nearly brought to a halt throughout Lake Charles, officials with the Calcasieu Parish School Board are saying school buses may be delayed.

There is gridlock throughout the city, the result of a crash on 210 earlier and maintenance being done on I-10.

In addition to both interstates being congested, there is also congestion on U.S. 171 north between Moss Bluff and I-10.

