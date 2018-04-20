Lake Charles man sentenced for stealing rhino horn

A Lake Charles man stole a black rhinoceros horn from McNeese State University, according to the United States Department of Justice.

McNeese's Biology department staff reported to police that a horn had been stolen from a mounted black rhinoceros head on display, says United States Attorney David C. Joseph.

Joseph says the United States Fish and Wildlife Service agents found the horn for sale online in Sulphur on a website with images of the horn on the hood of a car.

An undercover agent arranged to meet Patrick Dylan Drawl, 31, of Lake Charles and purchase the horn. The Wildlife National Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the horn was that of the black rhino.

The black rhino is an endangered species and its parts are prohibited from being sold without prior approval and a permit.

Drawl plead guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison and one year of supervised release for one count of violating the Lacey Act.

