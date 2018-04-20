Not something you see every day: Crews remove large swimming pools from 210 bridge

An accident is causing traffic to back up in the 210 westbound lanes, from the bridge to Enterprise Boulevard. (Source: Google Maps)

Swimming pools being hauled by an 18-wheeler landed on the roadway of I-210 Friday, leading to massive traffic backups.

Sgt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said a vehicle entering 210 pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler hauling two large fiberglass pools, causing the driver of the truck to slam on the brakes. A driver of a tanker following the flatbed truck was also forced to slam on the brakes, but the tanker could not avoid a collision and knocked the pools off.

There were no injuries, but the driver of the smaller vehicle was cited for improper lane usage and careless operation of a vehicle.

A wrecker had to be brought in to put the pools back on the flatbed. The accident happened around noon and the pools were moved around 2 p.m.

The accident caused major delays, particularly since I-10 through Lake Charles was already down to one lane due to maintenance on overpasses and the Calcasieu River bridge.

As traffic backed up, there was a second accident at Nelson Road that also caused 210 WB to shut down.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.