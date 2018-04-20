Authorities recover stolen motorcycle in Elton

A man stole a motorcycle in the 2200 block of US 190 in Elton, officials say.

While investigating Thursday, detectives located the stolen vehicle in Elton, says Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey. Suspect Brandon Allen Miller, 33, of Basile, was arrested without incident.

Ivey says also at the residence was Amy Nicole Lafleur, 37, of Elton. When police searched the residence, they found a bottle of prescription pills. Lafleur was booked into the parish jail on one count of possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Ivey says Miller was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of simple burglary, and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable.

