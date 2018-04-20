High-speed chase ends in crash at Lake and Prien

Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road, authorities said.

The chase began when an officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle, said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Harrell says no one was injured when the vehicle crashed around 11 a.m.

The driver, Disha Hayes, 25, was was arrested on counts of aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, Felton Sonnier, 43, was arrested on a count of possession of a stolen vehicle. Harrell said Sonnier also had outstanding felony warrants for armed robbery and assault.

