McNeese to host free small business seminar

McNeese State University will host a free small business seminar "Starting and Financing Your Business Idea."

The seminar will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1 in the SEED Center at McNeese.

Topics include entrepreneurship readiness, writing a business plan, and financing a start-up.

For more information on the workshop and registration, call 337-475-5529 or visit their website.

