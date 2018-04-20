Grandma accused of murder gambled at Kinder casino while on the run

The woman suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota, then fleeing to Florida and killing a woman who resembled her in order to assume a new identity, stopped at a Louisiana casino earlier this month.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kinsey says Lois Riess claimed a prize at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, on April 8, USA Today reported.

Though Riess had Hutchinson's ID, she decided to use her own to collect the jackpot, Kinsey told the newspaper. Several media outlets report Riess hit a $1,500 jackpot at the casino, located about 30 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Riess was captured Thursday night at a south Texas resort. The U.S. Marshals Service says two federal deputy marshals arrested Riess on Thursday night at a South Padre Island, Texas, restaurant. Riess had been on the run since at least late March when her husband was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

