Wildlife expert lecture canceled at McNeese

Tonight’s presentation by wildlife expert Peter Gros in F.G. Bulber Auditorium as part of Banners at McNeese State University has been canceled due to a family emergency for one of his animal handlers.

Gros had been expected to talk about his time as host of the original “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” series. He is a frequent lecturer on conservation and preservation at universities, zoos, theaters and nature and science centers around the nation.

Tickets which have already been purchased will be reimbursed or honored for one of the remaining 2018 Banners season performances. For more information, call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

