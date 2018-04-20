City of Lake Charles hosting trash bash

We’re always looking for ways to help make our community beautiful, and this Saturday you can do just that.

The City of Lake Charles will be having a “Residential Trash Bash” this Saturday at the Chennault International Airport to promote a cleaner city.

It is free for all residents, in hopes that everyone will dispose of their garbage correctly, so that we can enjoy a healthier, cleaner and greener community.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. residents may bring all sorts of items including electronics, products with mercury, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, antifreeze, clothing, sofas, motor oil and paint.

People may also bring labeled recyclable and reusable latex, oil, white goods, appliances and recyclable items including paper, plastic, aluminum and cardboard.

You may not bring chemical household waste, tires, or scrap iron.

The City of Lake Charles is holding this day now because it has qualified to enter the Cleanest City Contest.

State judging will take place on May 1, after Lake Charles passed the District level.

For more information on the City of Lake Charles, the trash bash and the contest for the cleanest city in the state, visit their website.

