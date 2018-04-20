Washington-Marion's Jaylin Walker signs scholarship to play for LSUE

LSU Eunice men's basketball announced the addition of Jaylin Walker for its first team that is set to play in 2018-19. Walker is the fifth official student-athlete to join first-year head coach Byron Starks.
Walker is a 5-foot-11 guard from Washington-Marion. He helped lead the Charging Indians to state title in 2017.
"Tough, hard-nosed and no quit-winner, are all words that describe Jaylin," said LSUE head coach Byron Starks. "Jaylin comes to us from a traditional powerhouse known for its basketball. He's won a state championship and comes with a winning spirit and attitude."
Walker joins LCCP's Paul Williams as local LSUE signees.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.