Washington-Marion's Jaylin Walker signs scholarship to play for LSUE

LSU Eunice men's basketball announced the addition of Jaylin Walker for its first team that is set to play in 2018-19. Walker is the fifth official student-athlete to join first-year head coach Byron Starks.



Walker is a 5-foot-11 guard from Washington-Marion. He helped lead the Charging Indians to state title in 2017.



"Tough, hard-nosed and no quit-winner, are all words that describe Jaylin," said LSUE head coach Byron Starks. "Jaylin comes to us from a traditional powerhouse known for its basketball. He's won a state championship and comes with a winning spirit and attitude."



Walker joins LCCP's Paul Williams as local LSUE signees.

