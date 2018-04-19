Women encouraged to seek traditional male jobs

Times are changing in the workplace. More and more women are doing jobs typically done by men in the past.

Thursday evening, SOWELA Technical Community College hosted its Sixth Annual Women in Non-Traditional Careers Seminar. Representatives from area businesses and industry will present information on non-traditional career opportunities available to women in Southwest Louisiana.

"This seminar allows women of all ages and all walks of life to interact with other women who have forged a personal path into a non-traditional career. It allows attendees to see themselves in the presenters, as they too have overcome obstacles to achieve their goals," said Barbara Forsythe, Career Coach.

In addition, attendees seeking employment learned how to begin their career in a high-demand job and discover the steps required to apply for financial aid and gain admission to SOWELA

For information, contact SOWELA at (337) 421-6983

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.