Ribbon cutting held for new behavioral health hospital

The Archer Institute is the lake area's first state-of-the-art mental health facility. The Lake Charles Memorial Health System along with local psychiatrist and mental health leader Dr. Dale Archer have joined forces to create an innovative behavioral health treatment center that will provide care for adults and children struggling with behavioral health issues.

"This is the first free standing hospital that's been built in over 40 years in the state of Louisiana and that speaks volumes to what type of importance we place on mental illness, unfortunately up until this point it hasn't been a lot." Dale Archer, MD

Costing around $9 million dollars, the Archer Institute is the first of its kind in over 40 years, and will encompass a total of 65,000 square feet and 102 beds to serve both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health needs for Southwest Louisiana. The facility will include 3 phases.

Phase 1: A 31,500 square foot, 28-bed adult unit and 13-bed child and adolescent unit.

Phase 2: Two additional 28-bed units.

Phase 3: Medical office buildings adjacent to the main facility that house several outpatient programs.

The hope for building the Archer Institute is primarily based on the need to have sufficient capacity available so that every patient can receive care without them having to suffer from incarceration or lack of inpatient beds.

Additionally, at Memorial's main campus, the 10-tower floor will now specialize in treatment of elderly patients with mental health issues and others with co-occurring psychiatric and medical conditions.

Inpatient treatments will include:

Individual Therapy Sessions

Group Therapy Sessions

Family Conferences

For conditions such as:

Mood disorders

Anxiety disorders

Severe depression

Suicidal

Homicidal

Medical mismanagement

Mental health evaluations are available at the Archer Institute, free of charge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The facility is set to open June 1.

