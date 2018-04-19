Ribbon cutting held for new behavioral health hospital - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ribbon cutting held for new behavioral health hospital

By Ashley Joseph, Reporter
Connect

   The Archer Institute is the lake area's first state-of-the-art mental health facility. The Lake Charles Memorial Health System along with local psychiatrist and mental health leader Dr. Dale Archer have joined forces to create an innovative behavioral health treatment center that will provide care for adults and children struggling with behavioral health issues.

 "This is the first free standing hospital that's been built in over 40 years in the state of Louisiana and that speaks volumes to what type of importance we place on mental illness, unfortunately up until this point it hasn't been a lot."

                                                                                                                                                                                 Dale Archer, MD

Costing around $9 million dollars, the Archer Institute is the first of its kind in over 40 years, and will encompass a total of 65,000 square feet and 102 beds to serve both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health needs for Southwest Louisiana. The facility will include 3 phases.

Phase 1: A 31,500 square foot, 28-bed adult unit and 13-bed child and adolescent unit.

Phase 2: Two additional 28-bed units.

Phase 3: Medical office buildings adjacent to the main facility that house several outpatient programs.

The hope for building the Archer Institute is primarily based on the need to have sufficient capacity available so that every patient can receive care without them having to suffer from incarceration or lack of inpatient beds. 

Additionally, at Memorial's main campus, the 10-tower floor will now specialize in treatment of elderly patients with mental health issues and others with co-occurring psychiatric and medical conditions.

Inpatient treatments will include: 

Individual Therapy Sessions

Group Therapy Sessions

Family Conferences

For conditions such as:

Mood disorders

Anxiety disorders

Severe depression

Suicidal

Homicidal

Medical mismanagement

Mental health evaluations are available at the Archer Institute, free of charge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The facility is set to open June 1.

To learn more about the Archer Institute, click HERE.

To learn more about mental health, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly