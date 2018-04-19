Last chances to view the Lyrid Meteor Shower this week

Every year in April, there is a Lyrid Meteor Shower. This year it's expected from April 16 through the 25.

We are coming up on the best time to view it. The prime time for viewing is early Sunday morning. For your best chance see the meteors, face east after midnight.

Lyrid showers usually have about 15 to 20 meteors per hour. In some rare instances, the shower can intensify and produce up to 100 meteors per hour!

The moon should even be favorable, as it is still in its waxing crescent, which will mean it will not be too bright.

A few meteors will be possible to see.

After primetime viewing this Sunday, it will still be visible through Tuesday night. By then there will be less meteors, but also less clouds.

If you miss the Lyrid meteor shower, your next chance to see some meteors will be the Eta Aquarid meteor shower which will take place in early May.

