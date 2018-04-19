Army investigating fatal shooting of Fort Polk soldier

The fatal shooting of an 18-year-old soldier at Fort Polk is now a criminal investigation.

Private Jacob Malcolm of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was fatally shot on April 12 in a residence at the base.

Kim Reischling, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command, says that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

Malcolm was serving as an infantry rifleman assigned to the 2nd Battalion.

