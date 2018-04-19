DeRidder man convicted in February 2017 murder

A DeRidder man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Randall Paul Burton, 46, was convicted today in connection with the February 2017 murder of Cody Fletcher, 35.

Authorities arrested Burton in 2017 after he called 911 and said he shot a man. Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene where they found Fletcher lying dead in the yard.

Burton's sentencing is set for Friday, April 27.

