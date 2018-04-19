CPSO searching for suspect in second Moss Bluff hit-and-run accident

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officials are investigating another hit-and-run accident at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, according to Kim Myers, CPSO spokesperson.

The accident took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 9, when the driver of a maroon Nissan Armada hit a truck in the parking lot and drove off.

The suspect is described as an older female with long hair and glasses who walks with a slight limp, said Myers.

Myers also said the Nissan Armada may have minor to moderate damage on the left front bumper of the SUV.

This is the second hit-and-run accident reported at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in a month, the first one occurring on March 14.

Myers asks anyone with information on either accident to contact lead investigator Sgt. Bryan Guth at 491-3846. The reference case number is 18-43566.

