Medical marijuana in La. limited to some debilitating illnesses

With medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Louisiana, more prescriptions are likely to be written for the drug.

However, Louisiana's tightly regulated program has only approved medical marijuana for some debilitating conditions, although some legislators want more diseases added to the list.

The marijuana will be grown at the agricultural centers at LSU and Southern University.

Here are the current conditions for which medical marijuana may be prescribed in Louisiana:

Cancer

HIV

AIDS

Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Seizure disorders

Epilepsy

Spasticity

Crohn’s disease

Muscular dystrophy

Multiple sclerosis

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.