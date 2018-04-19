LCPD Swat Team training on Broad Street

Today, the Lake Charles Police Department Swat Team will be conducting tactical training, says LCPD Cpl. Larry Moss.

Moss says between 1:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m., LCPD will be in the area of 2300 Broad Street.

There will be a large police presence in that area so do not be alarmed, says Moss.

