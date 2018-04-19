Information sought in Moss Bluff hit-and-run accident

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officials are looking into a hit-and-run accident in the early afternoon of Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff.

The driver of a dark-colored four-door Toyota Tacoma Sport backed into an SUV in the parking lot and drove off, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The Tacoma should have minor to moderate damage on the left rear corner of the truck.

Myers asked anyone who recognizes the truck or has any information to call lead investigator Sgt. Bryan Guth at 491-3846 and reference case number 18-033909.

