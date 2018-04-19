JDPSO searching for burglary suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the burglary of a barn on April 18, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Steven Sean Willis, 25, of Lake Charles, is wanted for one count of simple burglary and theft of approximately $6,000 in metal pipe and pipe fittings.

Ivey said that when deputies arrived at the scene, Willis is said to have fled in his vehicle before fleeing on foot into a wooded area at the dead end of a road in Calcasieu Parish.

Ivey says Willis will also have additional charges pending for flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

Ivey asks anyone with information to call (337) 821-2100.

