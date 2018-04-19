Lean Cuisine introduces new nutrition service called "Nutria"

Would you trust a nutria to be your nutrition coach?

Lean Cuisine has introduced a new eight-week personalized nutrition program that coincidentally shares its name with one of Louisiana's most famous rodents and biggest nuisances.

Lean Cuisine's website says, "Nutria is the next step in personalized nutrition. With insights from your DNA, we partner with experienced nutritionists to provide you with customized meal plans that empower you to make better food choices."

Participants use an app to connect with their "Nutria Coach" to track their meals, access recipes, and set wellness goals.

While the program sounds promising to those looking to improve their healthy eating habits, it will take some time for Louisiana citizens to get used to the name.

The rodents that share a name with the program cause so much environmental damage that Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have a Nutria Control Program, paying $5 per nutria tail to participants.

If you're able to get past the name, the program costs $79 with DNA personalization and $39 without DNA. For more information, visit Nutria's website.

