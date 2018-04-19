Budget battle continues at state capitol

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...More >>
Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.
Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money. Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.More >>
State government agencies in Louisiana are being barred from contracting with companies that boycott Israel.More >>
For the rest of the day, there will be more storms and showers that pop up in the afternoon. This is the new normal with the heat during the afternoon, and the extra moisture in the air. Not everyone will see rain, but if you are caught under one of these showers, you will likely see some heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures will still be hot today, especially where there is no rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Tonight, the rain should come to an end.More >>
