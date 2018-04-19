Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 18, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Tyler Cade Broussard, 25, Lake Charles: General speed law, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer. Bond: $4,600.

Brandi C. Allison, 29, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $5,000.

Paul Elton Boutte, 17, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond: $6,500.

Quinton Danel Pappillion, Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana.

Patricia Leann Jasmine, 35, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yield signs, possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice. Bond: $5,250.

Merrick Louis Perkins, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Cody Stewart Hebert, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Candace Dene Toussaint, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Jason Ray Taveney, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, criminal trespass, pedestrians on highways, vagrancy.

Natorey Nachelle Moton, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

John Earl Zeno, Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Sexual battery. Bond: $60,000.

Michael Wayne Nelson, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, possession of drugs.

David Wayne Simon, II, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse strangulation.

Bartolo Marguez-Cantera, 36, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Sergio Garcia-Mateo, 30, Greenville, NC: Federal detainer.

Marcus Landon Fontenot, 21, Ville Platte: Battery of a dating partner, simple assault, stalking, harassment.

Jeremiah Kyle Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated.

Jeremy Michael Dupas, 30, Morgan City: Instate detainer.

John Wayne Franklin, 40, Spring, TX: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Michelle Broussard, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Corey Alan Trosclair, 23, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; probation detainer. Bond: $17,500.

Alice Kelly McKibbon, 52, Kenner: ARDC detainer.

Zachary Stephen Miller, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; unlawful use or possession of body armor; importation, manufacture, or dealing in without registration.

Rushaka Deshawn Cobb, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.

Jennifer Morgan Schei, 26, Longville: Simple robbery, criminal conspiracy.

Kaven Kae Mays, 28, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, turning movements and required signals.

Lynsie Brook Courmier, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, theft, drug paraphernalia.

Donnie Christopher Davis, 37, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; possession of marijuana; possession of drugs.

