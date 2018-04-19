Shorty gets a new ride - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shorty gets a new ride

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Shorty Breaux is showing off his new three-wheeler and thanking those involved.  The 82-year-old Lake Charles native is well known along Sulphur roadways as he picks up aluminum cans and pulls tabs for charity. 

"I've seen him write checks or give money to needy families when he could have used it to probably pay his own bills," said Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats. "But he did it with a big smile on his face. I think he makes Sulphur a better place. I just think he makes anyone that's around him a better person." 

One of those charities was for Ashton, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Darcy Louviere is his grandmother.

"He's 7 years old and 2 1/2 years cancer free now and Shorty still comes by on that bike to check on him and make sure he's doing okay. 

"I stay out of the way," said Shorty. "I watch the traffic. I respect the traffic and I respect the people. When I pick up my cans, I'm out of the way." 

A few weeks ago, Shorty's bike broke down, catching the attention of Dillon Coates at Home Building Materials.

"Everything he earns pretty much goes to the Ronald McDonald House," said Coates. "It's an honor for me and my wife Myka to get this bike for him because it just helps him on his journey forgiving." 

"I was shocked," said Shorty. "Tears came out of my eyes. I couldn't believe it. I made a big holler. Yo!"

"You know, he'd rather do this and give it and donate it than to take care of himself," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan.
But this community does take care of Shorty. Shorty is well taken care of. "

"I can't say no more than merci beaucoup," said Shorty. "That means thank you very much. Eat some coush coush." 

So now, Shorty can keep on truckin'.  

You can drop off your aluminum pull tabs for Shorty at Neighborhood Mini-storage at 460 S. Post Oak Road in Sulphur. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly