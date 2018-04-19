Shorty gets a new ride

Shorty Breaux is showing off his new three-wheeler and thanking those involved. The 82-year-old Lake Charles native is well known along Sulphur roadways as he picks up aluminum cans and pulls tabs for charity.

"I've seen him write checks or give money to needy families when he could have used it to probably pay his own bills," said Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats. "But he did it with a big smile on his face. I think he makes Sulphur a better place. I just think he makes anyone that's around him a better person."

One of those charities was for Ashton, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Darcy Louviere is his grandmother.

"He's 7 years old and 2 1/2 years cancer free now and Shorty still comes by on that bike to check on him and make sure he's doing okay.

"I stay out of the way," said Shorty. "I watch the traffic. I respect the traffic and I respect the people. When I pick up my cans, I'm out of the way."

A few weeks ago, Shorty's bike broke down, catching the attention of Dillon Coates at Home Building Materials.

"Everything he earns pretty much goes to the Ronald McDonald House," said Coates. "It's an honor for me and my wife Myka to get this bike for him because it just helps him on his journey forgiving."

"I was shocked," said Shorty. "Tears came out of my eyes. I couldn't believe it. I made a big holler. Yo!"

"You know, he'd rather do this and give it and donate it than to take care of himself," said Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan.

But this community does take care of Shorty. Shorty is well taken care of. "

"I can't say no more than merci beaucoup," said Shorty. "That means thank you very much. Eat some coush coush."

So now, Shorty can keep on truckin'.

You can drop off your aluminum pull tabs for Shorty at Neighborhood Mini-storage at 460 S. Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

