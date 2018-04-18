Local nonprofit helps single mothers in need

Being a single mother can be difficult, especially when you don't get the support you need.

Now there's a local nonprofit organization called 'Single Mothers of America' aiming to help.

Loretha Green founded the organization in 2016 with the hope of giving support to single mothers.

"They usually come in, in crisis, ready to give up," Green said. "They may be homeless and need a job or going through something where they need a support system."

The program offers counseling services and helps to provide housing and jobs for single moms.

Green said at one point she was homeless and looking for support, which is why she started the organization.

"Being a single parent is the hardest assignment you can have on this earth," Green said. "Over the years raising five kids it was really challenging. We were homeless at times, so that's why I started this foundation to support those who don't have support at all."

One local mother, Conswella Jack, said the organization has helped her get back on her feet.

"I appreciate so much that they do have an organization like this because without this organization I don't know what my next turn would have been."

If you or someone you know would like more information on the organization, contact Loretha Green at (337) 377-9767 or email lorethagreen@gmail.com.

There will also be a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 21, at 1638 Broad St. All money raised will benefit the organization.

