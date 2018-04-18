Two LCCP students named Bourque Scholars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two LCCP students named Bourque Scholars

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Jackie Garza and Tajah Wilson named 2018 Bourque Scholars. (Source: KPLC) Jackie Garza and Tajah Wilson named 2018 Bourque Scholars. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Lake Charles College Prep students earn $1,500 scholarships as this year's Bourque Scholars.

LCCP awards the scholarships to outstanding juniors to help them earn college credit before starting their senior year.

Jackie Garza and Tajah Wilson were selected as the 2018 Bourque Scholars.

The Board of Trustees of the Lake Charles College Prep established the Msgr. Joseph Bourque Trust Fund through the Community Foundation of SWLA to honor an area priest who supported educational achievement.  

The scholarship provides funding for students who are completing their junior year to study at a school of their choice during the summer or during their senior year through dual enrollment.

