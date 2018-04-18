Four injured in scaffolding accident in Westlake

Four employees of Turner Industries were injured in a scaffolding accident at a Westlake Chemical facility on Monday, company officials said.

Three of the employees are in area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement released by Mike Phelps, vice president of Turner Industries. The fourth employee was evaluated and released.

Turner Industries' statement:

'Four employees of Turner Industries Group, L.L.C. were injured on Monday, April 16, 2018, while working on a scaffold at a chemical complex in Westlake, Louisiana. Three are in stable condition at area hospitals, and are expected to recover. A fourth employee was evaluated and released. An investigation of the incident is on-going. The hospitalized employees are receiving excellent medical care and we look forward to their recovery and return to work.'

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.