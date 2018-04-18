Progress made on KPLC, St. Jude Children's Hospital Dream Home

The walls are finally up and there is progress made at the site of the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles.

The home is being built in the Graywood community and one lucky family in Southwest Louisiana is going to win the home, thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude Children's Hospital and KPLC. Salvador Custom Homes is building the home and donating materials, time and labor to make the project possible.

Business owner Earl Wright is donating the labor and time for plumbing.

"It feels good just knowing that I'm giving to the community and helping out, it's going to a good cause," said Wright.

Business owner Steven Nichols is donating his time for the electrical work.

"From my standpoint, the good Lord has provided," said Nichols. "And this is a way of giving back."

Tickets go on sale June 5. Details of where and how to purchase tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids. The grand prize Dream Home winner will be selected in September.

